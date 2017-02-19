WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oldham and Dewsbury

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:22 pm
Rob from Erith
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2246
Location: Deepest Erith
mickyb1234 wrote:
A wee bit close for comfort that scoreline!


We seem to be specialising in those sort of scorelines on the road this season!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:23 am
itsmeagain
Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 125
But what you need to remember is we are the only team which travels so far and plays the game on the same day. As we get into the season and the team get more used to this ritual things will become easier for them.

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:27 am
PC Plum
Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 991
Location: Balamoray
For me the game was summed up in the first minute – we kicked off, deep into Oldham territory, ball bounces and we regather. 2 drives, ball spun out wide, intercepted and we are 6-0 down. Ok, we won, but we were second best for long periods of the game.

In the first half it certainly felt like over 80% of play was in our half, a mixture of Oldham’s forward endeavour and kicking game and our lack of forward impetus and mistakes, kicking out on the full, dropped passes, etc.

We outscored the opposition 4 tries to 2, so that would suggest decent attack but frankly that would be wrong, here again ponderous, ragged, unorganised, and but for a late late length of the feild effort from Rhys we would have lost this one. Even then we gave Oldham numerous chances to draw level with penalties (one attempt hit the upright), dropping the ball and lack of completion – I dread to think what our completion rate was.

On a positive note, I thought Evans looked strong, Gee and Pitts certainly have a toughness about them, Ackers another 80mins stint, Ioane lively. On the other hand Dixon was awful (give KPP a go), Sammut random, Offendahl a carthorse, Roqica a penalty machine. The rest ? Well, they were on the field ...

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:17 am
brian2
Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1537
Worrying....................................... but we won

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:26 am
Bostwick
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 896
Dixon was awful, he could not do a thing right. I was concerned every time he was even near the ball. I am pretty sure he will play at Dewsbury though.
Hendo will hope he will put in a good performance against what look to be relegation favourites and boost If he fails there, it may be a few games for him at the Skolars

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:29 am
Torbreck
Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2012 10:53 am
Posts: 1316
Strikes me that we played better in the game we lost than the two games we've won.

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:27 am
mickyb1234
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3684
Dixon is becoming a bit of a concern already, he has arguably the best centre in the comp next to him, I know we all talk about confidence etc maybe he came in over confident and thinks he can do too much. Think he needs to get back to the basics of catching the ball and keeping hold of it before he thinks about the leagues top try scorer stat that was bandied about.
Mark loane I am liking more and more as each game goes on, since middle 8s last season he has started to ,are a real impression. The others hmmm they need to sort out the penalties.
We need to post some points against dewsbury next week.

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:09 am
brian2
Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1537
We need to post some points against dewsbury next week.


agree, we need a bit of a confidence boost.

Penalties - we never seem to learn, which is worrying

Dixon, agree about basics - he ptentially is a great player going forwward, but we cannot afford a liability on the wing, not sure how far Grant is off fitness or give the young lad a run, if dixon remains shaky

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:34 pm
Jossy B
Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1976
Location: North London
brian2 wrote:
Not sure how far Grant is off fitness.


Around 4 weeks apparently

Re: Oldham and Dewsbury

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:33 am
Bostwick
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 896
I expect that the pitch at Dewsbury will be a bit of a bog this coming weekend. The pitch looked awful when they played Swinton two weeks ago.
