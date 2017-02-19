For me the game was summed up in the first minute – we kicked off, deep into Oldham territory, ball bounces and we regather. 2 drives, ball spun out wide, intercepted and we are 6-0 down. Ok, we won, but we were second best for long periods of the game.



In the first half it certainly felt like over 80% of play was in our half, a mixture of Oldham’s forward endeavour and kicking game and our lack of forward impetus and mistakes, kicking out on the full, dropped passes, etc.



We outscored the opposition 4 tries to 2, so that would suggest decent attack but frankly that would be wrong, here again ponderous, ragged, unorganised, and but for a late late length of the feild effort from Rhys we would have lost this one. Even then we gave Oldham numerous chances to draw level with penalties (one attempt hit the upright), dropping the ball and lack of completion – I dread to think what our completion rate was.



On a positive note, I thought Evans looked strong, Gee and Pitts certainly have a toughness about them, Ackers another 80mins stint, Ioane lively. On the other hand Dixon was awful (give KPP a go), Sammut random, Offendahl a carthorse, Roqica a penalty machine. The rest ? Well, they were on the field ...