As i see it the next two games will be crucial. Win both then Bradford at home, we will be on our way and looking good. Cant afford any slip ups and weather and ground conditions may not work in our favour. slightly worried i must confess despite excellent performance against HKR - we also play Fev 3x and they seem to have strengthened, only good news in Week 2 was Tolouse losing which may mean they wont be so great on the road........