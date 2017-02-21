|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16758
|
redex113 wrote:
Percy and Lomax have that class about them but need to produce it more often if they want to make the England 19.
Savalio and Greenwood stagnated and have been shipped on. The question is, why did they stagnate.
Tommy and Swift very average in my eyes.
Knowles is a very promising player, I am expecting more from him this time around would hate to see him go the same as Sav and Greenwood.
Richards and Thomo are what they are, replacement forwards, not bad ones though in the same mold as Clough.
There are three players in the lower ranks all over 21 years old Wellington, Grace and Aaron Smith only Wellington has played in the super league with one start yet KC buys Jack Owens, how bad are the saints reserves or how bad is KC.
You think Savelio and Greenwood was shipped on ? We didn't want any to go.
Your seriously deluded if you think it's the same game As it was in the late 90s and the mid naughties when we had 19 superstars.
You make out its just saints that ain't buying superstars but who have Wigan signed on ? Who have Leeds signed on? Who Warrington signed on ?
We are no better or no worse than other clubs in super league. It's the way the game as gone in super league. I don't think I've ever met such a negative poster on here and only one game in.
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:37 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2947
|
St pete wrote:
You think Savelio and Greenwood was shipped on ? We didn't want any to go.
Your seriously deluded if you think it's the same game As it was in the late 90s and the mid naughties when we had 19 superstars.
You make out its just saints that ain't buying superstars but who have Wigan signed on ? Who have Leeds signed on? Who Warrington signed on ?
We are no better or no worse than other clubs in super league. It's the way the game as gone in super league. I don't think I've ever met such a negative poster on here and only one game in.
For some..
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 578
|
You make out its just saints that ain't buying superstars but who have Wigan signed on ? Who have Leeds signed on? Who Warrington signed on ?
Wire...... Saints
Joe Westerman...... Lami tasi
Jack Hughes ...... Adam Walker
Ashton Simms..... Luke Douglas
Daryl Clark..... Tommy Lee
Chris Hill ..... Alex Walmsley
Chris Sandow ..... Matty Smith
Kurt Gidley ..... Jack Owens
Matty Russel ..... Matty Dawson
Ryan Atkins...... Ryan Morgan.
Mike Cooper ..... Kyle Amore
Stephan Ratchford ..... Theo Farges
Tom Lynham ..... Dominic Peyroux
I don't rate ZEB a signing as such, more a swap for Greenwood.
I Rest my case.
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:02 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16758
|
Jack Hughes that Wigan didn't want ?
Chris Hill was a championship player.
Our board went crazy when we was linked to 33yr old Gidley.
Matty Russell who Wigan let go, nobody in Oz wanted and hasn't been a Warrington regular.
Chris Sandow that Tony Smith said was happy to go ?
Tom lineham who was dropped by Warrington last year and was playing for Warrington reserves?
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:54 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3662
Location: On the road
|
Nail on head. We are now a selling club
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:48 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 26, 2002 11:14 am
Posts: 990
Location: St Helens
|
In the timescale you have covered, you have been a little selective about whom we have and haven't signed. No mention of Josh Perry or Lance Hohaia, both had only just retired from international duty when coming to us. Bear in mind this is nothing to do with my or your standpoint on if they 'delivered the goods' but examples of the club signing quality players. Similarly Luke Walsh, Michael Shenton, LMS, Willie Manu, Jordan Turner and no doubt more.
I'm not sure that all the names in that Warrington list could be deemed superstars, either when they signed or now. Some have become good players and there are a couple with talent and consistency but there aren't many in there that would measure up to a Sculthorpe, Long, Martyn, Lyon or Quirk...... When it comes to whether players perform, big transfers aren't always a guarantee (look at Richie Myler) and Sandow only came because he couldn't get a game at home....plus he soon went so not sure that he's the best exemplar when it comes to building a successful team.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 578
|
wertyuio wrote:
In the timescale you have covered, you have been a little selective about whom we have and haven't signed. No mention of Josh Perry or Lance Hohaia, both had only just retired from international duty when coming to us. Bear in mind this is nothing to do with my or your standpoint on if they 'delivered the goods' but examples of the club signing quality players. Similarly Luke Walsh, Michael Shenton, LMS, Willie Manu, Jordan Turner and no doubt more.
I'm not sure that all the names in that Warrington list could be deemed superstars, either when they signed or now. Some have become good players and there are a couple with talent and consistency but there aren't many in there that would measure up to a Sculthorpe, Long, Martyn, Lyon or Quirk...... When it comes to whether players perform, big transfers aren't always a guarantee (look at Richie Myler) and Sandow only came because he couldn't get a game at home....plus he soon went so not sure that he's the best exemplar when it comes to building a successful team.
Not selective; just tried to keep it recent and I don't try and make out all the wire signings are superstars, just making comparisons to appease St Pete..
(When it comes to whether players perform, big transfers aren't always a guarantee (look at Richie Myler) and Sandow).
Agree, Shenton, Perry, Hohaia, walsh, Lafranchie.
There is no one breathing who can convince me Saints have bought well in the recent past and it is getting worse.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:35 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 578
|
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm
Posts: 591
Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
|
redex113 wrote:
Promising start for Zeb.
Outstanding contribution tonight
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:22 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 09, 2012 3:19 pm
Posts: 804
Location: St Helens
|
|
COYS
