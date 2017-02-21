redex113 wrote: You make out its just saints that ain't buying superstars but who have Wigan signed on ? Who have Leeds signed on? Who Warrington signed on ?



Wire...... Saints

Joe Westerman...... Lami tasi

Jack Hughes ...... Adam Walker

Ashton Simms..... Luke Douglas

Daryl Clark..... Tommy Lee

Chris Hill ..... Alex Walmsley

Chris Sandow ..... Matty Smith

Kurt Gidley ..... Jack Owens

Matty Russel ..... Matty Dawson

Ryan Atkins...... Ryan Morgan.

Mike Cooper ..... Kyle Amore

Stephan Ratchford ..... Theo Farges

Tom Lynham ..... Dominic Peyroux



I don't rate ZEB a signing as such, more a swap for Greenwood.



I Rest my case.

In the timescale you have covered, you have been a little selective about whom we have and haven't signed. No mention of Josh Perry or Lance Hohaia, both had only just retired from international duty when coming to us. Bear in mind this is nothing to do with my or your standpoint on if they 'delivered the goods' but examples of the club signing quality players. Similarly Luke Walsh, Michael Shenton, LMS, Willie Manu, Jordan Turner and no doubt more.I'm not sure that all the names in that Warrington list could be deemed superstars, either when they signed or now. Some have become good players and there are a couple with talent and consistency but there aren't many in there that would measure up to a Sculthorpe, Long, Martyn, Lyon or Quirk...... When it comes to whether players perform, big transfers aren't always a guarantee (look at Richie Myler) and Sandow only came because he couldn't get a game at home....plus he soon went so not sure that he's the best exemplar when it comes to building a successful team.