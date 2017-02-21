redex113 wrote: Percy and Lomax have that class about them but need to produce it more often if they want to make the England 19.

Savalio and Greenwood stagnated and have been shipped on. The question is, why did they stagnate.

Tommy and Swift very average in my eyes.

Knowles is a very promising player, I am expecting more from him this time around would hate to see him go the same as Sav and Greenwood.

Richards and Thomo are what they are, replacement forwards, not bad ones though in the same mold as Clough.



There are three players in the lower ranks all over 21 years old Wellington, Grace and Aaron Smith only Wellington has played in the super league with one start yet KC buys Jack Owens, how bad are the saints reserves or how bad is KC.

You think Savelio and Greenwood was shipped on ? We didn't want any to go.Your seriously deluded if you think it's the same game As it was in the late 90s and the mid naughties when we had 19 superstars.You make out its just saints that ain't buying superstars but who have Wigan signed on ? Who have Leeds signed on? Who Warrington signed on ?We are no better or no worse than other clubs in super league. It's the way the game as gone in super league. I don't think I've ever met such a negative poster on here and only one game in.