Re: Zeb Taia

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:52 am
jaybs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2002 5:47 pm
Posts: 4336
Location: North West
Deal completed!

http://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-leagu ... 10774989/-

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:23 am
bulldog13

Joined: Fri Jul 24, 2009 9:46 pm
Posts: 24
[quote="St pete"]I'll probably get shot down for this but I don't rate Greenwood. He's not a bad player but he's certainly not great player and doesn't seem to be progressing. As most know on here, I watched the u16s and u19s regular and I never expected him to make first team.

He does run great lines and I doubt many players in super league run those lines as well but that's all he offers. For such a big lad he doesn't run his size and constantly gets smashed when having to take a drive. He misses far to many tackles by going to high and getting knocked off. He also gives away far to many penalties from high shots and lying on.


I'd definitely put a first option on him if he does want to come home just to be safe.[/quote]

St Pete - interested you say you watched the 16s and 19s when JG came through. I did at that time too. I remember quite a few of the lads who signed at the same time from Blackbrook as joe and went to Australia on tour with saints.
Where are they now?

Joe Bate
Danny Jones
Marcus Baines
Callum Welsby
Josh Jones - know of him of course now Salford.

I've lost touch with things as am now living abroad so keen to know.

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:48 am
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27571
Location: Warrington
bulldog13 wrote:
St Pete - interested you say you watched the 16s and 19s when JG came through. I did at that time too. I remember quite a few of the lads who signed at the same time from Blackbrook as joe and went to Australia on tour with saints.
Where are they now?

Joe Bate
Danny Jones
Marcus Baines
Callum Welsby
Josh Jones - know of him of course now Salford.

I've lost touch with things as am now living abroad so keen to know.


Callum Welsby plays for Blackbrook I believe. Marcus Baines no longer plays and is now a Junior Process Engineer with PQ Corporation after graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Manchester.

Danny Jones was at Barrow Raiders for a spell but no sign of him there now. Joe Bate was at Rochdale up until 2014 but again no sign of him now.

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:14 pm
bulldog13

Joined: Fri Jul 24, 2009 9:46 pm
Posts: 24
Thanks for the update. Just goes to show that lads who go through scholarships and sign at an early age often don't make it to super league level.
Joe G and Josh Jones being the exception to the 6 lads.
Adam Swift I recall being a late "bloomer" who didn't come through the system until 19/20.

Another example of lads being heralded as "stars of the future" are the Evans twins Ben and Rees signing with Warrington of course. They were quality playing with Burtonwood Bulldogs at the time. Ben suffered with injuries to be fair and now with London while you just have to read the Wolves forum to see how their fans don't rate Rees one bit.

Morale is juniors shouldn't give up if they aren't signed at 16/17.

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:18 pm
redex113
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 542
This signing is another example of how the mentality has changed regarding contracts. Taia has been given a contract equivalent to three years at the age of thirty two. This would never have happened when the club had ambition to win trophies. McManus and whoever advises him are constantly paying on the cheap for utility players who are at best average. Some of the recent signings have been to say the least woeful. I won't bother naming them as I am sure you know as well as I do who they are. Silverware is won by teams who have a few players with exceptional talent in their given position, who in turn can win games with their individual skill. Sadly I do not see any in the red vee.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:17 am
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16725
redex113 wrote:
This signing is another example of how the mentality has changed regarding contracts. Taia has been given a contract equivalent to three years at the age of thirty two. This would never have happened when the club had ambition to win trophies. McManus and whoever advises him are constantly paying on the cheap for utility players who are at best average. Some of the recent signings have been to say the least woeful. I won't bother naming them as I am sure you know as well as I do who they are. Silverware is won by teams who have a few players with exceptional talent in their given position, who in turn can win games with their individual skill. Sadly I do not see any in the red vee.


Do Wigan look like a team with exceptional talent ? Has there recruitment and retention been any good ?
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
