[quote="St pete"]I'll probably get shot down for this but I don't rate Greenwood. He's not a bad player but he's certainly not great player and doesn't seem to be progressing. As most know on here, I watched the u16s and u19s regular and I never expected him to make first team.



He does run great lines and I doubt many players in super league run those lines as well but that's all he offers. For such a big lad he doesn't run his size and constantly gets smashed when having to take a drive. He misses far to many tackles by going to high and getting knocked off. He also gives away far to many penalties from high shots and lying on.





I'd definitely put a first option on him if he does want to come home just to be safe.[/quote]



St Pete - interested you say you watched the 16s and 19s when JG came through. I did at that time too. I remember quite a few of the lads who signed at the same time from Blackbrook as joe and went to Australia on tour with saints.

Where are they now?



Joe Bate

Danny Jones

Marcus Baines

Callum Welsby

Josh Jones - know of him of course now Salford.



I've lost touch with things as am now living abroad so keen to know.