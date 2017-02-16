jaybs wrote: How quickly some turn on a player! lol

I don't think it's about turning on a player. I wish Greenwood all the best. But he hasn't kicked on from his great early start. When he first broke into the team, his size, coupled with the lines he chose, made him all but unstoppable in the opposition 20. I thought he was going to be potentially a new Sculthorpe. But he broke his leg, and since then hasn't achieved the same pre-break form, let alone moved forward.St Pete is correct in that he doesn't run his weight. Very tall, thin players are relatively easy tackling targets, so they have to develop methods of making themselves less easy to put to ground, like Scully's handoff, or develop an offloading game to take advantage of height and reach. Greenwood hasn't really done either. I can't say I've seen a problem with his defence, but then a second=row shouldn't have any defensive weaknesses, and we're not short of second-rows who can tackle.So overall, I think we gain from this swap. But I hope that we make sure he goes with our best wishes and good relationships, so that if he does kick on in the crucible of the NRL, and decides to return to England, he can rejoin us a better player.