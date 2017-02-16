WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zeb Taia

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Zeb Taia

 
Post a reply

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:54 am
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27570
Location: Warrington
So when do we find out if this is actually happening? If it's true, it would seem to make sense for Taia to arrive this week so he's got a full week with the lads before the Leigh game? Has anyone else bar this one Aussie journalist commented on it?

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:47 pm
roader Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 05, 2008 5:38 pm
Posts: 859
3 year deal for Taia according to AUS press.

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:24 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16723
I'll probably get shot down for this but I don't rate Greenwood. He's not a bad player but he's certainly not great player and doesn't seem to be progressing. As most know on here, I watched the u16s and u19s regular and I never expected him to make first team.

He does run great lines and I doubt many players in super league run those lines as well but that's all he offers. For such a big lad he doesn't run his size and constantly gets smashed when having to take a drive. He misses far to many tackles by going to high and getting knocked off. He also gives away far to many penalties from high shots and lying on.


I'd definitely put a first option on him if he does want to come home just to be safe.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:36 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5447
Location: Now in Enemy Country
St pete wrote:
I'll probably get shot down for this but I don't rate Greenwood. He's not a bad player but he's certainly not great player and doesn't seem to be progressing. As most know on here, I watched the u16s and u19s regular and I never expected him to make first team.

He does run great lines and I doubt many players in super league run those lines as well but that's all he offers. For such a big lad he doesn't run his size and constantly gets smashed when having to take a drive. He misses far to many tackles by going to high and getting knocked off. He also gives away far to many penalties from high shots and lying on.


I'd definitely put a first option on him if he does want to come home just to be safe.


He,s just hasn't,t got that aggressive streak to consistently trouble the opposition, sometimes I call him "Gentleman Joe", maybe the NRL can toughen him up. If he comes back to Superleague, Saints need to see some improvement before having the option to re sign him.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:44 pm
redex113 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 540
He is no great loss.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:14 am
jaybs User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2002 5:47 pm
Posts: 4335
Location: North West
redex113 wrote:
He is no great loss.


How quickly some turn on a player! lol

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:26 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5160
Location: London
jaybs wrote:
How quickly some turn on a player! lol


I don't think it's about turning on a player. I wish Greenwood all the best. But he hasn't kicked on from his great early start. When he first broke into the team, his size, coupled with the lines he chose, made him all but unstoppable in the opposition 20. I thought he was going to be potentially a new Sculthorpe. But he broke his leg, and since then hasn't achieved the same pre-break form, let alone moved forward.

St Pete is correct in that he doesn't run his weight. Very tall, thin players are relatively easy tackling targets, so they have to develop methods of making themselves less easy to put to ground, like Scully's handoff, or develop an offloading game to take advantage of height and reach. Greenwood hasn't really done either. I can't say I've seen a problem with his defence, but then a second=row shouldn't have any defensive weaknesses, and we're not short of second-rows who can tackle.

So overall, I think we gain from this swap. But I hope that we make sure he goes with our best wishes and good relationships, so that if he does kick on in the crucible of the NRL, and decides to return to England, he can rejoin us a better player.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:24 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16723
jaybs wrote:
How quickly some turn on a player! lol


Who's turned on him? Most agree he's not a big loss zeb taia is currently better than him. Not one person on this forum from what I've seen has said anything bad about him.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:11 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 705
LMS and Walmsley now following him on Twitter.

Re: Zeb Taia

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:50 pm
Fatbelly User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5184
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
St pete wrote:
I'll probably get shot down for this but I don't rate Greenwood. He's not a bad player but he's certainly not great player and doesn't seem to be progressing. As most know on here, I watched the u16s and u19s regular and I never expected him to make first team.

He does run great lines and I doubt many players in super league run those lines as well but that's all he offers. For such a big lad he doesn't run his size and constantly gets smashed when having to take a drive. He misses far to many tackles by going to high and getting knocked off. He also gives away far to many penalties from high shots and lying on.


I'd definitely put a first option on him if he does want to come home just to be safe.


From an outsiders point of view I agree with St Pete. Approx 18 months ago Joe and Ben Currie both came to the fore and at that time I thought that Joe looked like he could be the better player. But since that time Joe seems to have overall stagnated whilst Ben has gone from strength to strength.
Currently, I'm not Fat!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bartholemew Smythe, Fatbelly, LFC Saint, Norris Cole, St pete, WolfiesUndies and 76 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,7802,45475,7734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
42-16
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
28-35
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
22-6
CRONULLATV  
...full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
18-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
6-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
18-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  