Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:54 am
So when do we find out if this is actually happening? If it's true, it would seem to make sense for Taia to arrive this week so he's got a full week with the lads before the Leigh game? Has anyone else bar this one Aussie journalist commented on it?

Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:47 pm
3 year deal for Taia according to AUS press.

Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:24 pm
I'll probably get shot down for this but I don't rate Greenwood. He's not a bad player but he's certainly not great player and doesn't seem to be progressing. As most know on here, I watched the u16s and u19s regular and I never expected him to make first team.

He does run great lines and I doubt many players in super league run those lines as well but that's all he offers. For such a big lad he doesn't run his size and constantly gets smashed when having to take a drive. He misses far to many tackles by going to high and getting knocked off. He also gives away far to many penalties from high shots and lying on.


I'd definitely put a first option on him if he does want to come home just to be safe.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:36 pm
St pete wrote:
I'll probably get shot down for this but I don't rate Greenwood. He's not a bad player but he's certainly not great player and doesn't seem to be progressing. As most know on here, I watched the u16s and u19s regular and I never expected him to make first team.

He does run great lines and I doubt many players in super league run those lines as well but that's all he offers. For such a big lad he doesn't run his size and constantly gets smashed when having to take a drive. He misses far to many tackles by going to high and getting knocked off. He also gives away far to many penalties from high shots and lying on.


I'd definitely put a first option on him if he does want to come home just to be safe.


He,s just hasn't,t got that aggressive streak to consistently trouble the opposition, sometimes I call him "Gentleman Joe", maybe the NRL can toughen him up. If he comes back to Superleague, Saints need to see some improvement before having the option to re sign him.
