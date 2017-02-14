I don't mind this. Greenwood had set his heart on a move to the NRL and was going at the end of the season anyway. All we've done is traded a potentially distracted player for a professional old head. Taia has real size to him and is a better player than Greenwood currently.



Greenwood has done well to get his move and good luck to him. I've often criticised players for not taking a punt and believing in themselves and he's gone and done it. It will be an absolute baptism of fire moving mid-season with no pre-season to adjust to the country, the heat and the new team. I remember Gareth Ellis was criticised when he first went for being incredibly raw defensively and needing weeks to be coached properly. And he was regarded as world class when he went. I'd be amazed if Joe was playing first grade over the next month or two. Saints need to keep in touch and ensure he comes to us if he does come back with his tail between his legs like all Wigan's players do when they fail miserably.