I have just completed writing the first draft of my sixth novel. It will follow One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons, all of which are written against a strong Rugby League background. It does not yet have a title but quite a few of the chapters do. They include She's A Jehovah's Widnes, Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury, Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay, Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs, One of my best pals was from Yorkshire and Our neighbour is a big Marlborough League fan too.



This coming Saturday (February 18th) from 10.30 onwards, I will be in Waterstones signing copies of my novels One Autumn and Two Seasons and hoping that someone might also appear with a good suggestion for the novel which is set between 2006 and 2008.