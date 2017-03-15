WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Albert Kelly

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Albert Kelly

 
Post a reply

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:04 am
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 91
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
We (Hull) were on the receiving end of this against Saints Friday.
dominic peyroux with late shoulder charge to the head of Sneyd getting away with a penalty despite it being in full view of the touchie and ref AND the vid referee being able to see the extent of the incident. Similarly Alex Wormsley comes in late with the knees into Tumuvavai as he's already scored (which gave us an 8 pointer) but a defenceless player again being attacked with the knees is a sin bin all day long in my book.
We had (and rightly so) Jansin Turgut binned for use of the elbow to the head in reaction to getting a little facial off the tackled Saints player.
sh ithouse reaction that i hate to see and is totally unecessary, he'll probably get two game ban but at least he got sin-binned at the time. That the Saints players didn't for what are equally if not more serious in terms of injury shows how inconsistant things are.
And as we speak the disciplinary have graded turguts as a Grade C, Warmsley's knees a grade A and the late high shoulder charge to the head by Peyroux isn't cited at all.
It's all rubbish tbh no matter what team you are, well except the pie eating sc um


I don't think we do ourselves any favours by exaggerating events.
I can only comment on what I've seen, and I haven't seen everything but....Peryoux's thing was marginally late, it was a shoulder charge of sorts, more a block, definitely a bit of shoulder but definitely not to the head, couldn't give more than a penalty for that, mebbe a yellow if it was a nailed on try obstruction, but it wasn't, sneyd knew what he was doing and it wasn't going for gold.
Warmsley's was an absolute nothin, but it got 2pts probably by virtue of the Hull squads reaction, I'd be proper happy with that if it was Wakey.
The Turgut thing was, like you say...sh ithouse, I think he got 2 games which in my book is a gdamn gold plate result, because that was filthy.
So Hull win the game, there were no dodgy ref calls, nobody got injured and out for the foreseable, the ban was weak, the squad didn't get carded for overreacting to f all but still every things a bag'o'sh11e, I'm not saying the disciplinary system is any good, it isn't, its crap but you've got bugger all to complain about this week.

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:39 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17186
Location: Back in Hull.
Upanunder wrote:
I don't think we do ourselves any favours by exaggerating events.
I can only comment on what I've seen, and I haven't seen everything but....Peryoux's thing was marginally late, it was a shoulder charge of sorts, more a block, definitely a bit of shoulder but definitely not to the head, couldn't give more than a penalty for that, mebbe a yellow if it was a nailed on try obstruction, but it wasn't, sneyd knew what he was doing and it wasn't going for gold.
Warmsley's was an absolute nothin, but it got 2pts probably by virtue of the Hull squads reaction, I'd be proper happy with that if it was Wakey.
The Turgut thing was, like you say...sh ithouse, I think he got 2 games which in my book is a gdamn gold plate result, because that was filthy.
So Hull win the game, there were no dodgy ref calls, nobody got injured and out for the foreseable, the ban was weak, the squad didn't get carded for overreacting to f all but still every things a bag'o'sh11e, I'm not saying the disciplinary system is any good, it isn't, its crap but you've got bugger all to complain about this week.


Walmsley would have been a penalty (Even Powell said so on the SL show) anywhere else on the pitch, the try was scored, he slid in with his knees, he might have tried to pull out, but he didn't need to do what he did.

So you are saying that Sneyd kicked through, so that he could deliberately get hit late (Risking injury) rather that score a try, it was a late shoulder, possibly to the head, it should have been a yellow.

Agree on Turgut, was lucky and he should be happy with that ban.

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:43 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17186
Location: Back in Hull.
wotsupcas wrote:
Take all what you say on board......but we didn't even get a sodding penalty for Kelly's high shot and the one on bjb


This probably happens to every team in SL every week, ref miss some things, it's the way it is, it's hard at such a fast pace to make split second decisions, we as fan sand the disciplinary committee all have chance to watch things back in slow motion, refs don't have that option (Expect on sky games), so are bound to miss things. I would bet there are many things that refs have missed this year that have done in your favour.

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:40 pm
wotsupcas Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 02, 2014 4:25 pm
Posts: 103
Dave K. wrote:
This probably happens to every team in SL every week, ref miss some things, it's the way it is, it's hard at such a fast pace to make split second decisions, we as fan sand the disciplinary committee all have chance to watch things back in slow motion, refs don't have that option (Expect on sky games), so are bound to miss things. I would bet there are many things that refs have missed this year that have done in your favour.

Didn't need to see Kelly's in slo mo it was blatantly obvious live....and the ref had an excellent view
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, BOJ04, cheshirecat57, cocker, ColD, dboy, dodger666, Eastern Wildcat, Felis Silvestris, JBURT82, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, miamivice, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Dreadnought, TOMCAT, Trinity1315, try scorer, Upanunder, wakeytrin, wotsupcas and 343 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,0892,12575,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}