knockersbumpMKII wrote: We (Hull) were on the receiving end of this against Saints Friday.

dominic peyroux with late shoulder charge to the head of Sneyd getting away with a penalty despite it being in full view of the touchie and ref AND the vid referee being able to see the extent of the incident. Similarly Alex Wormsley comes in late with the knees into Tumuvavai as he's already scored (which gave us an 8 pointer) but a defenceless player again being attacked with the knees is a sin bin all day long in my book.

We had (and rightly so) Jansin Turgut binned for use of the elbow to the head in reaction to getting a little facial off the tackled Saints player.

sh ithouse reaction that i hate to see and is totally unecessary, he'll probably get two game ban but at least he got sin-binned at the time. That the Saints players didn't for what are equally if not more serious in terms of injury shows how inconsistant things are.

And as we speak the disciplinary have graded turguts as a Grade C, Warmsley's knees a grade A and the late high shoulder charge to the head by Peyroux isn't cited at all.

It's all rubbish tbh no matter what team you are, well except the pie eating sc um

I don't think we do ourselves any favours by exaggerating events.I can only comment on what I've seen, and I haven't seen everything but....Peryoux's thing was marginally late, it was a shoulder charge of sorts, more a block, definitely a bit of shoulder but definitely not to the head, couldn't give more than a penalty for that, mebbe a yellow if it was a nailed on try obstruction, but it wasn't, sneyd knew what he was doing and it wasn't going for gold.Warmsley's was an absolute nothin, but it got 2pts probably by virtue of the Hull squads reaction, I'd be proper happy with that if it was Wakey.The Turgut thing was, like you say...sh ithouse, I think he got 2 games which in my book is a gdamn gold plate result, because that was filthy.So Hull win the game, there were no dodgy ref calls, nobody got injured and out for the foreseable, the ban was weak, the squad didn't get carded for overreacting to f all but still every things a bag'o'sh11e, I'm not saying the disciplinary system is any good, it isn't, its crap but you've got bugger all to complain about this week.