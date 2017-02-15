wrencat1873 wrote: A yellow and then on report would do, rather than a penalty (maybe) and then nothing.

Serving the ban the next time the 2 clubs meet is a great idea in theory but, if it's during the second half of the season, that player could well have moved on etc.

The disciplinary is there to punish and deter, although, sometimes it seems to do neither (Sean O Loughlin last season springs to mind).

We (Hull) were on the receiving end of this against Saints Friday.dominic peyroux with late shoulder charge to the head of Sneyd getting away with a penalty despite it being in full view of the touchie and ref AND the vid referee being able to see the extent of the incident. Similarly Alex Wormsley comes in late with the knees into Tumuvavai as he's already scored (which gave us an 8 pointer) but a defenceless player again being attacked with the knees is a sin bin all day long in my book.We had (and rightly so) Jansin Turgut binned for use of the elbow to the head in reaction to getting a little facial off the tackled Saints player.sh ithouse reaction that i hate to see and is totally unecessary, he'll probably get two game ban but at least he got sin-binned at the time. That the Saints players didn't for what are equally if not more serious in terms of injury shows how inconsistant things are.And as we speak the disciplinary have graded turguts as a Grade C, Warmsley's knees a grade A and the late high shoulder charge to the head by Peyroux isn't cited at all.It's all rubbish tbh no matter what team you are, well except the pie eating sc um