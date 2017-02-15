Have sent the following to RFL



'Dear Sirs,



I note with interest that Hull player Albert Kelly was suspended for one match after entering an early Guilty Plea for a foul tackle on a Wakefield player in the recent game at Belle Vue.



This is all very well but in no way does it help Wakefield Trinity as this suspension will be served in his next game which is not against Wakefield.



I have long thought (57 years watching RL) that this system is unfair and was wondering if it would be possible for players who offend against a certain club to serve their suspension the next time those clubs meet?



I'm sure you are going to give me a mountain of reasons why this cannot happen but I and several others I have talked to think this would be a much fairer system.



I await your comments.



Many thanks.'



Wonder if I'll get a reply?