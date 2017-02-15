Two Points wrote:
Finally got a reply from the RFL:-
Thanks for the e-mail, apologies for the slightly delayed response.
'It is our policy not to reply to individuals around their questions and queries regarding the disciplinary system and process.
All cases are heard by the independent Operational Rules Tribunal.
By following the link below you can view a summary of this process and all current on field charges'
Very helpful.......not.
I suppose they were hardly going to say, "good idea."
The reason it wouldn't work is because a player may never play against that side again. It could be in a cup game in a lower division. It could be a player about to retire, both actually and in the Denny Solomona sense, or join the NRL. A player could be injured for the next scheduled fixture. A player could move clubs and it would then penalise the coach and team who weren't managing him when the transgression was committed.
What does seem ludicrous is that a player can stay on the field for something that merits a ban. Start using the sin bin more and players will clean up their act.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, cocker, EX.SALF.UNI, Google Adsense [Bot], hull2524, jakeyg95, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, Red, White and Blue, roverman, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, thebeagle, themightynortherner, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 233 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}