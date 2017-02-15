WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Albert Kelly

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:32 pm
The Kelly shot on Ashurst was a shocker - and the ref was perfectly sighted; quite why he decided to let this go, after he'd spoken to him earlier for a shoulder charge, is beyond me; but there you go - that's the nature of SL refereeing.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:02 am
Have sent the following to RFL

'Dear Sirs,

I note with interest that Hull player Albert Kelly was suspended for one match after entering an early Guilty Plea for a foul tackle on a Wakefield player in the recent game at Belle Vue.

This is all very well but in no way does it help Wakefield Trinity as this suspension will be served in his next game which is not against Wakefield.

I have long thought (57 years watching RL) that this system is unfair and was wondering if it would be possible for players who offend against a certain club to serve their suspension the next time those clubs meet?

I'm sure you are going to give me a mountain of reasons why this cannot happen but I and several others I have talked to think this would be a much fairer system.

I await your comments.

Many thanks.'

Wonder if I'll get a reply?

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:27 pm
Sounds like a cracking idea to me :thumb:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:04 pm
Finally got a reply from the RFL:-

Thanks for the e-mail, apologies for the slightly delayed response.
 
'It is our policy not to reply to individuals around their questions and queries regarding the disciplinary system and process.
 
All cases are heard by the independent Operational Rules Tribunal.
 
By following the link below you can view a summary of this process and all current on field charges'

Very helpful.......not.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:19 pm
Two Points wrote:
Finally got a reply from the RFL:-

Thanks for the e-mail, apologies for the slightly delayed response.
 
'It is our policy not to reply to individuals around their questions and queries regarding the disciplinary system and process.
 
All cases are heard by the independent Operational Rules Tribunal.
 
By following the link below you can view a summary of this process and all current on field charges'

Very helpful.......not.


I suppose they were hardly going to say, "good idea."

The reason it wouldn't work is because a player may never play against that side again. It could be in a cup game in a lower division. It could be a player about to retire, both actually and in the Denny Solomona sense, or join the NRL. A player could be injured for the next scheduled fixture. A player could move clubs and it would then penalise the coach and team who weren't managing him when the transgression was committed.

What does seem ludicrous is that a player can stay on the field for something that merits a ban. Start using the sin bin more and players will clean up their act.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online

