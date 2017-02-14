Trinity1315 wrote: I quite like Hull, they are my second team. I could not get to the match, unfortunately but really guys it's time to move on. From what I've read and heard there was nothing between the teams and we could have won. Well, that's a bloody improvement from last season then!

Our focus now is what's to come not what's gone.

Not according to the stats, Hull 30 tackle busts (the highest this week) Trin 10 (the lowest), what constitutes a tackle bust cos I didn't see very much between the teams.Quoting the 18th man Twitter page here"Tackle bursts is another good stat, not only does it show you who’s attacking but how easy they were finding to break through another team’s defense. The most tackle bursts was a tie between Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC with 30, showing that the Saints and Wakefield defense was struggling which also echo’s the above number of tackles made for Saints. 30 wasn’t over the top with 4 other clubs in the high 20’s. The lowest tackle burst was Wakefield Trinity with just 10 suggesting that match was an 80 minute struggle to bring about a result in horrible conditions"