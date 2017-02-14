|
Well he's used his EGP in the first game of the season.
Time to move on, what's done is done.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:23 pm
hull2524 wrote:
I have joined in, I commented, some of you are making out it was just hull, and unfort it comes across as sour grapes, anyway good luck on the rest of your season,
Well la di da di da, last time I checked this was the Wakefield forum not the god fearing black and white forum.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:57 pm
So a Hull fan is not allowed to comment on a Hull player then.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:03 pm
Hull fans are more than welcome. Mostly a good lot and probably the best off season of all the forums.
Away fans are always welcome, as long as they respect the fact it is a Wakefield forum and not to troll.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:50 pm
I quite like Hull, they are my second team. I could not get to the match, unfortunately but really guys it's time to move on. From what I've read and heard there was nothing between the teams and we could have won. Well, that's a bloody improvement from last season then!
Our focus now is what's to come not what's gone.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:43 pm
Trinity1315 wrote:
I quite like Hull, they are my second team. I could not get to the match, unfortunately but really guys it's time to move on. From what I've read and heard there was nothing between the teams and we could have won. Well, that's a bloody improvement from last season then!
Our focus now is what's to come not what's gone.
Not according to the stats, Hull 30 tackle busts (the highest this week) Trin 10 (the lowest), what constitutes a tackle bust cos I didn't see very much between the teams.
Quoting the 18th man Twitter page here
"Tackle bursts is another good stat, not only does it show you who’s attacking but how easy they were finding to break through another team’s defense. The most tackle bursts was a tie between Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC with 30, showing that the Saints and Wakefield defense was struggling which also echo’s the above number of tackles made for Saints. 30 wasn’t over the top with 4 other clubs in the high 20’s. The lowest tackle burst was Wakefield Trinity with just 10 suggesting that match was an 80 minute struggle to bring about a result in horrible conditions"
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:49 pm
JINJER wrote:
Not according to the stats, Hull 30 tackle busts (the highest this week) Trin 10 (the lowest), what constitutes a tackle bust cos I didn't see very much between the teams.
Quoting the 18th man Twitter page here
"Tackle bursts is another good stat, not only does it show you who’s attacking but how easy they were finding to break through another team’s defense. The most tackle bursts was a tie between Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC with 30, showing that the Saints and Wakefield defense was struggling which also echo’s the above number of tackles made for Saints. 30 wasn’t over the top with 4 other clubs in the high 20’s. The lowest tackle burst was Wakefield Trinity with just 10 suggesting that match was an 80 minute struggle to bring about a result in horrible conditions"
Shows how much of a useless stat it is when they say it showed the Saints and Wakey defenses were struggling despite the fact they conceded a combined total of two tries between them.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:44 am
was a high shot and changed the game - how the hell did the ref miss it!! he was standing right there- I wont get over it if we miss the top 8 by 1 win
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:51 am
BOJ04 wrote:
was a high shot and changed the game - how the hell did the ref miss it!! he was standing right there- I wont get over it if we miss the top 8 by 1 win
You won't get over it?
You would love it you miserable snout.
Also - surely it was BJB at fault to cost us the points, not the ref?
Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:26 am
Well the ref missed two clear high shots that led to us being deprived of two players. Unless of course he thinks that the Wakefield players knocked themselves out on the floor. So that probably had some bearing on the outcome.....not to say we would have won had those decisions been given.
