Re: Albert Kelly

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:10 am
Trojan Horse
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2786
Feel free to join in. It's just discussing various points in the game. Nobody is saying wakey didn't do any high shots at all.

I think we are just unlucky vs hull ha. Last year I remember another of our players cleaned out and missed (was it Ellis) I can't remember 100%.

Albert Kelly did well for a Hull. Houghton and Ellis were the standouts though I thought.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:54 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4420
Location: Outside your remit
No one else has really mentioned it but did anyone see the 2-3 catches that Kelly made? Unreal some of them, one was like a scud missile, one was behind his head and there was another one that was nearly on the floor. Really impressive in the conditions.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:25 am
Yosemite Sam
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 357
wakeytrin wrote:
Along with the fact that he was constantly stood offside at the play the ball.

This is something that was getting people wound up as it just seemed to be ignored by all the officials and not just Kelly but everyone was inside the 10. If we aren't applying this rule then it needs reviewing. (Rant over)

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:00 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8952
Location: wakefield
Whether he was offside (which I saw too), or whether we didn't like his shoulder charge and high tackle (for which he is being disciplined too late for any advantage to us) he won the game for Hull. They'll be happy with him. He was a thread on a bad weather day. He's going to be a bigger threat on the hard grounds.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:22 am
4foxsake
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 195
I saw his game changing tackle on Ashurst. Both feet off the floor, no control, shoulder charge, head high, knocked him clean out.... no penalty.

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:10 pm
Yosemite Sam
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 357
4foxsake wrote:
I saw his game changing tackle on Ashurst. Both feet off the floor, no control, shoulder charge, head high, knocked him clean out.... no penalty.

EGP and 1 match ban apparently

Re: Albert Kelly

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:25 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2627
Location: WF1
TrinityIHC wrote:
No one else has really mentioned it but did anyone see the 2-3 catches that Kelly made? Unreal some of them, one was like a scud missile, one was behind his head and there was another one that was nearly on the floor. Really impressive in the conditions.


We commented at the time that he appeared to be playing with glue on his hands!
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
