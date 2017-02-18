|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11115
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Peter Kay wrote:
Charlie knows
I was told Liam had broken his ankle, I know nowt about his Jaw or his reported night out with Rangi.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:58 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
4993Location:
lowton
|
Peter Kay wrote:
How did Liam break his jaw? It wasn't in the game was it?
it says in today's LE he broke his jaw in a incident away from the club following the defeat at cashe will be out for a prolonged spell
|
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:43 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1427
Location: In't Tap Room
|
mr. chairman wrote:
it says in today's LE he broke his jaw in a incident away from the club following the defeat at cashe will be out for a prolonged spell
'Peter Kay' knew that perfectly well though.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:50 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
4993Location:
lowton
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
'Peter Kay' knew that perfectly well though.
i wonder what else peter knew
|
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:56 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pmPosts:
586
|
mr. chairman wrote:
i wonder what else peter knew
That garlic bread is the future
|
http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/
Michael_Ward wrote:
Ricky Bibey = cack.
He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.
He's now where he belongs, in NL1.
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:02 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2105
Location: LEYTH
|
Peter Kay wrote:
That garlic bread is the future
Is that with or without cheese?
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 55
|
Looks like the concerns were true broke i 4 places could get the sack
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 943
|
mr. chairman wrote:
i wonder what else peter knew
I Know something he didn't
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, Brian Wood, brooklands tap room, ColD, eddywalls, frank1, Harold Rigby Jnr, Iggy79, Leeds Thirteen, Peter Kay, ploinerrhino, propforward 2338, roger daly, Sam Buca II, Ste100Centurions, Vancouver Leyther and 234 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|