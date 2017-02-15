knowing neil as i do he won't rush into things , he will only make changes for the benefit of the team .his decision to play rydyard last friday in my opinion was wrong but neil will show loyalty to his players and prove me wrong i'm surenot the time to make changes anyway what he needs more than anything is to get higham back on the field quickly

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.