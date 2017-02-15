WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Liam Hood

Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:01 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1409
Location: In't Tap Room
Peter Kay wrote:
How did Liam break his jaw? It wasn't in the game was it?


Ask Liam.

Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:10 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1409
Location: In't Tap Room
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I doubt young Riddy will actually play Friday, and that's the correct decision for me. Hood is definitely ruled out with a broken bone. Weston likely to miss out as well.

I think we will see wholesale changes across the board for Leeds, including positional.


EVO105 wrote:
Not sure wholesale changes will be beneficial to anyone, the players need to know the coach has faith and the coach will want to put partnerships together.
Its only the first hit out and no need to panic get a grip Harold


No Riddy or Weston in the 19 man squad as predicted. I don't reckon Hampshire will be in starting line up either.

Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:11 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2072
Location: LEYTH
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
No Riddy or Weston in the 19 man squad as predicted. I don't reckon Hampshire will be in starting line up either.



Harold,If you are right,then i hope the other one to miss out is Vea.
Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:14 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4934
Location: lowton
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
No Riddy or Weston in the 19 man squad as predicted. I don't reckon Hampshire will be in starting line up either.


knowing neil as i do he won't rush into things , he will only make changes for the benefit of the team .his decision to play rydyard last friday in my opinion was wrong but neil will show loyalty to his players and prove me wrong i'm sure
not the time to make changes anyway what he needs more than anything is to get higham back on the field quickly
Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:41 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2072
Location: LEYTH
mr. chairman wrote:
knowing neil as i do he won't rush into things , he will only make changes for the benefit of the team .his decision to play rydyard last friday in my opinion was wrong but neil will show loyalty to his players and prove me wrong i'm sure
not the time to make changes anyway what he needs more than anything is to get higham back on the field quickly



He has made changes. Out - Stewart,Green,Weston,Riddy, (Hood injured), And after last weeks performance, possibly Vea,I wouldn't be surprised to see him miss out as well,7 new faces In if Hampshire misses out.
Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:33 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11085
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
He has made changes. Out - Stewart,Green,Weston,Riddy, (Hood injured), And after last weeks performance, possibly Vea,I wouldn't be surprised to see him miss out as well,7 new faces In if Hampshire misses out.

Derek I thought Green has played well every game this season, so I think he must be injured,I didn't think either Riddy or Weston were fit ,I'm not sure about Stewart he was supposed to be our Great White Hope, of course he could be injured, we know about Liam Hood , but it seems Harold Jnr knows something we don't about Hampshire, I do hope it's nowt to worry about .

Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:49 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1409
Location: In't Tap Room
charlie caroli wrote:
but it seems Harold Jnr knows something we don't about Hampshire, I do hope it's nowt to worry about .


I am more than happy to clear it up Charlie. It's nothing to worry about.

I just heard Brown had been given the nod to start full back. If Hampshire drops out of the 19 or play's from the bench remains to be seen.

Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:08 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11085
Location: blackpool tower circus
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I am more than happy to clear it up Charlie. It's nothing to worry about.

I just heard Brown had been given the nod to start full back. If Hampshire drops out of the 19 or play's from the bench remains to be seen.

I agree with Mitch Brown at full back , but if it has to be I would like to see Hampshire given a go at 6 that's all.

Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:17 pm
Bent&Bongser
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 861
Brown gets first refusal at FB for Bongser. Always looks cool under a brown trouser high ball. Rocky looked, well, Rocky. His, Hampshire's, old team-mates knew full well what their most effective weapon would be and pressed the launch button repeatedly. Shot out, shot over. Game Over.

Everybody will see game time this season, especially if the current spate of injuries doesn't lessen, but really unsure as to where to put RH. S'pose other factors may decide. Let's hope that Neil is a better juggler than Charlie :D

Re: Liam Hood

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:23 pm
DemonUK
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16067
Location: Warrington
Instead of implying something Mr Kay, why not just say it.
