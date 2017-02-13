WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Liam Hood

Liam Hood

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:42 pm
Any News On Liam Hood out with Chase Friday Night

Re: Liam Hood

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:02 pm
north stand wrote:
Any News On Liam Hood out with Chase Friday Night



Why, did they have a good drink? :P


Seriously - Hood took a bit of a crack to his foot and not heard any thing since.
Re: Liam Hood

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:43 pm
north stand

wrote:
Any News On Liam Hood out with Chase Friday Night



nothing sinister in that they are good friends played atthe same clubs
Re: Liam Hood

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:04 pm
Is it a cryptic question? Or have you got something from social media you'd like to share with us!
Re: Liam Hood

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:45 pm
north stand wrote:
Any News On Liam Hood out with Chase Friday Night


No, but why would it be news?

Re: Liam Hood

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:31 am
Cokey wrote:
Why, did they have a good drink? :P


Seriously - Hood took a bit of a crack to his foot and not heard any thing since.

Derek I was told this morning that Hood has broken his ankle, not good news there. :(

Re: Liam Hood

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:40 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Derek I was told this morning that Hood has broken his ankle, not good news there. :(



That's bad news that Ian,hope he's not out for too long.Looks like Foster might get a chance if owt happens to mickey or pelli.
