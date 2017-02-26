|
Once again, the anti-rovers local radio sacked off coverage before I got back to the car.
Another letter to my MP, or maybe the lead singer of Echo & the Bunnymen.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:10 pm
SirStan wrote:
I'm sure trevlovesjanice said we were having an 8hr special on our win today
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:48 pm
SirStan wrote:
Dear Mr. Echo...
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:20 pm
SirStan wrote:
You're probably so tight, you park at Morrisons on Holderness Road. In fact, I got back to Pickering by the time you got back to your car.
All joking apart, I was in the car about a minute after the final whistle, turned on FCside and Gollum and Charles talked nothing of note for almost 10 minutes and didn't even get the final scores from the other Championship games confirmed. No interviews, no fan phone-in or social media feedback and no Trevlovesj....Cackamallababshit. Feel like starting a petition to get a refund on the Licence fee.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:26 am
Pickering Red wrote:
I will sign your petition I hate having to pay them and sky has well we should have a choise if you have sky you don't have to pay for the BBC
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:16 am
cravenpark1 wrote:
If you manage to live to 75 you don't have to pay for your licence. Something to look forward to.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:20 pm
Keiththered wrote:
GREAT I am seventy now only 5 yrs to go but saying that my wife is 72 so only 3 to go must keep her alive at all costs,
but like I said if you pay for sky or virgin or any other you should not have to pay for BBC
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:53 pm
Gollum Lloyd.....'we've lost the link to Dewsbury'....mid a minutes silence. The only think drowning out his ramblings at that point was the sound of his producers Sunday lunch dropping out of his ar@e.
When his colleagues had peeled their palms from their foreheads he didn't have the intellect to apologise...
I want 5% of my license fee. I aren't paying his care allowance anymore.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:06 pm
Burtons Forearm wrote:
That was a low point today in a cornucopia of low points for that t#ss*r. I was sat on the loo having a Tom Tit wearing my Bluetooth headphones during that debacle, so very apt methinks. Made me pass a weeks worth, it was so pathetically funny. He needs to apologise to Norman Smith's family for the f**k up and reimburse me for the extra toilet paper consumed.
The government needs to stump up more money. Gollum's needs are so severe, he will swallow Hull's social care budget increase on his own.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:06 pm
Burtons Forearm wrote:
That's not the 1st time he's done that either, he did it in Perpignan a few years back and Chris Park set him straight, he really is a total embarrassment
