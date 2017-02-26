Burtons Forearm wrote: Gollum Lloyd.....'we've lost the link to Dewsbury'....mid a minutes silence. The only think drowning out his ramblings at that point was the sound of his producers Sunday lunch dropping out of his ar@e.



When his colleagues had peeled their palms from their foreheads he didn't have the intellect to apologise...



I want 5% of my license fee. I aren't paying his care allowance anymore.

That was a low point today in a cornucopia of low points for that t#ss*r. I was sat on the loo having a Tom Tit wearing my Bluetooth headphones during that debacle, so very apt methinks. Made me pass a weeks worth, it was so pathetically funny. He needs to apologise to Norman Smith's family for the f**k up and reimburse me for the extra toilet paper consumed.The government needs to stump up more money. Gollum's needs are so severe, he will swallow Hull's social care budget increase on his own.