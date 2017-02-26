SirStan wrote: Once again, the anti-rovers local radio sacked off coverage before I got back to the car.



Another letter to my MP, or maybe the lead singer of Echo & the Bunnymen.

You're probably so tight, you park at Morrisons on Holderness Road. In fact, I got back to Pickering by the time you got back to your car.All joking apart, I was in the car about a minute after the final whistle, turned on FCside and Gollum and Charles talked nothing of note for almost 10 minutes and didn't even get the final scores from the other Championship games confirmed. No interviews, no fan phone-in or social media feedback and no Trevlovesj....Cackamallababshit. Feel like starting a petition to get a refund on the Licence fee.