Dear Trev and/or Janice,



Having received your complaint we found the following findings after reviewing Sunday's show.



1. After 5 minutes of listening to Mr. Lloyd we were unsure of what bias you referred to as it was indecipherable as to what he was referring to. Indeed it was unclear whether Mr. Lloyd was presenting an absurdist attempt at language deconstruction or indeed presenting a sports show.



2. After further investigation with the production team the following reasons was given for the scheduling. The BBC is under commercial pressures. It needs ratings to justify coverage. They stated the 'lesser' club when covered gains a steady audience that stay with the programme.

The 'bigger' club can gain a bigger audience but however this can plummet quickly if they go behind in the scoring. Indeed if they are behind with 15 minutes to go the audience can drop to almost zero. Despite a temporary blip in their fortunes last season the producer believes it is better to stick with a more loyal audience.



I hope this answers your query.

Yours the DG.