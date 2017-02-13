WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radio FCside

Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:05 pm
Dear Trev and/or Janice,

Having received your complaint we found the following findings after reviewing Sunday's show.

1. After 5 minutes of listening to Mr. Lloyd we were unsure of what bias you referred to as it was indecipherable as to what he was referring to. Indeed it was unclear whether Mr. Lloyd was presenting an absurdist attempt at language deconstruction or indeed presenting a sports show.

2. After further investigation with the production team the following reasons was given for the scheduling. The BBC is under commercial pressures. It needs ratings to justify coverage. They stated the 'lesser' club when covered gains a steady audience that stay with the programme.
The 'bigger' club can gain a bigger audience but however this can plummet quickly if they go behind in the scoring. Indeed if they are behind with 15 minutes to go the audience can drop to almost zero. Despite a temporary blip in their fortunes last season the producer believes it is better to stick with a more loyal audience.

I hope this answers your query.
Yours the DG.

Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:56 pm
One of my favourite scum bags.
It's absolute obsession with us and determination to seek offence has completely twisted it's mind.
Even it's user name is bizzarley a reference to some graffiti at old CP!
Definitely in receipt of The Order Of The Gormclops.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:42 am
Just read trev s little tantrum.thought it may have been a fishing trip at first but no its a hissyfit. Fresh nappy required and some sudocrem for his sore nuts and ringo.
