WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radio FCside

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Radio FCside

 
Post a reply

Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:27 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8338
Location: 2017 City of Culture
I'm writing to my MP about the bias coverage the black and whites receive when compared to my beloved Rovers!

Not only did they manage to find an extra hour this week compared to last (when there was no FC game), we even had to put up with a Hull fan doing our commentary.

It's not fair and I won't stand for it!

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:47 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4838
SirStan wrote:
I'm writing to my MP about the bias coverage the black and whites receive when compared to my beloved Rovers!

Not only did they manage to find an extra hour this week compared to last (when there was no FC game), we even had to put up with a Hull fan doing our commentary.

It's not fair and I won't stand for it!



You need to write a letter to them, tell them in no uncertain terms how their obsession with the colourless ones is unacceptable. If that fails stomp your feet and threaten to scweeem

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:52 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8338
Location: 2017 City of Culture
I blame the Tories. When we had a red government I could hear proper biased coverage, with no hint of evenhandedness.

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:14 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25253
karl turner's going to take this cause up when he's found the baby he lost in the house of commons

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:19 pm
Chester Wednesday Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Dec 24, 2010 11:00 am
Posts: 488
I blame the Russians.

They're obviously hacking the BBC to mess with the local radio scheduling

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:26 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8338
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Chester Wednesday wrote:
I blame the Russians


Agreed, it's that pesky double agent trevlovesputin, slipping the polonium 210 in.

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:28 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 785
It's clearly an immigration issue.
ISIS has infiltrated the BBC. The unaccompanied children radicals let in over the last year have infiltrated the local bbc. They are implementing their radical form of Islam, banning music, art, and want us all to live in a monochrome joyless world. They are headed by their Fagin esc leader Gwillem el Loyhed. His witless ramblings clearly a call to arms for the demented and lobotomised.
Their promotion of the toothless terrorist and his monochrome bullies is a step too far.

We need a petition......and fast.

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:35 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4838
Chester Wednesday wrote:
I blame the Russians.

They're obviously hacking the BBC to mess with the local radio scheduling


It's fake news...

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:36 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3404
I can't believe he's compared us to Leyton Orient! Are we really that good to be even mentioned in the same breathe!?

Re: Radio FCside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:54 pm
Keith_Lard User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2015 8:34 pm
Posts: 128
If my complaint makes Lloyd sit that little bit less easily then my point has got through.

Priceless

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, BiltonRobin, Burtons Forearm, col70, des lawson, fun time frankie, GansonTheClown, joburg, Mild Rover, moxi1, roversmad, SirStan, unknownlegend and 152 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,0012,06975,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  