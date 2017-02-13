I'm writing to my MP about the bias coverage the black and whites receive when compared to my beloved Rovers!
Not only did they manage to find an extra hour this week compared to last (when there was no FC game), we even had to put up with a Hull fan doing our commentary.
It's not fair and I won't stand for it!
