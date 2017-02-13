Just to let you know if you thought it was quiet at the match yesterday Steve Ross (The one arm bandit) is in hospital.

He passed out at home on Thursday morning and dislocated his shoulder and broke 2 ribs. The cause of him passing out seems to be a very fast heart rate. We have been to visit today and although he is doing OK the hospital is carrying out tests to establish what the problem with his heart is, at this point in time he does not know when he will be released. I am sure you will join with me and wish him a speedy recovery as he is aiming to be at the Bradford game.