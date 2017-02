Jemmo wrote: One of the games will be shown on the BBC website. None of them particularly stand out as a chance for a shock (which id imagine would be first choice) so take your pick. West Hull v Whitehaven maybe???



And at least one amateur side will make it to round 4

Not for the shock, but I would be surprised if it is not the Siddal at home tie. Toronto are big news and the novelty effect will take some wearing off IMO.Hoping to be proved wrong