bentleberry wrote: The western terrace only holds a couple of thousand and that wasn't as full as it has been in the past, add on a few hundred for seating and it won't be far off 2.5k Hull fans

They sold over 3000 tickets in Hull, plus walk up's.Maybe they were dispersed in other places as well, definitely some in the North Stand and probably some in the "main" stand.If we can get 2 points at Shudds and/or at Saints, it will be interesting to see how many we get for the Salford game.Huddersfield is a huge game for us.We want to post a "W" sooner rather than later and Saints will be very, very tough to get a win so we will need every Trinity fan possible for our next home game and hope that we can start to make progress up the league table.