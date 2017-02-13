vastman wrote: Much as I hate to say it but I think it's on record somewhere that hull sold nearly 4000 so your way off I'm afraid.



I'd say there were perhaps nearly 4000 Trinity fans which isn't to bad.

The western terrace only holds a couple of thousand and that wasn't as full as it has been in the past, add on a few hundred for seating and it won't be far off 2.5k Hull fans