bentleberry wrote: Not bad at all, I'd say there were about 2 - 2.5k Hull fans so that means around 4.5k Wakey fans. Rubbish weather probably put a lot of people off like you say. Hopefully that performance will keep people coming

Much as I hate to say it but I think it's on record somewhere that hull sold nearly 4000 so your way off I'm afraid.I'd say there were perhaps nearly 4000 Trinity fans which isn't to bad.