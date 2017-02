wrencat1873 wrote: Showing on SL website at 7027.



A great crowd to start the season, with plenty for Hull.

We need to get across to Huddersfield in good number, a week on Friday and help the boys get the first "W" of the season.

Not bad at all, I'd say there were about 2 - 2.5k Hull fans so that means around 4.5k Wakey fans. Rubbish weather probably put a lot of people off like you say. Hopefully that performance will keep people coming