Here goes with the update for Week 2BD20 Cougar 19Fr13day 18Bulls Boy 2011 17Bull Mania 16DrFeelgood 16Sir Harold Facey 16zapperbull 15Hooligan27 14Duckman 13GazzaBull 13jackmac452 13Johnbulls 13rambull1967 13Bulls4 12jayb 12RAB2411 12Steel City Bull 12tackler tommo 12ThePimp007 12josefw 10paulwalker71 9tigertot 9Bullseye 8Fevxr2i 8Hamster Chops 8Herr Rigsby 8Le Penguin 8Nelson 8roger daly 8Bendybulls 7broadybulls87 7Ferocious Aardvark 7FevGrinder 7Jimmy 4 Bradford 7Pumpetypump 7SLPTom 7BiltonRobin 6Bullnorthern 6glow 6vbfg 6daveyz999 5RickyF1 5Smack him Jimmy 5Broad Ings Warrior 4charlie caroli 4Bent & Bongser 3bobsmyuncle 3bowlingboy 3childofnorthern 3Tricky set of results this week - so well done to Bullmania, the ONLY person to correctly predict all 6 results, earning double points.Only three people went for Sheffield to beat the Frenchies - including Roger Daly who almost got the margin right as well. Does he know something we don'tJust three people got the crowd within 100, the nearest being Steel City Bull who was a mere 31 out. Almost everyone was on the low side - oh what a faithless lot we all are ...I think the games are going to be close this season and we aren't going to see many people predicting everything correctly!