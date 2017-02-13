Here goes with the update for Week 2
BD20 Cougar 19
Fr13day 18
Bulls Boy 2011 17
Bull Mania 16
DrFeelgood 16
Sir Harold Facey 16
zapperbull 15
Hooligan27 14
Duckman 13
GazzaBull 13
jackmac452 13
Johnbulls 13
rambull1967 13
Bulls4 12
jayb 12
RAB2411 12
Steel City Bull 12
tackler tommo 12
ThePimp007 12
josefw 10
paulwalker71 9
tigertot 9
Bullseye 8
Fevxr2i 8
Hamster Chops 8
Herr Rigsby 8
Le Penguin 8
Nelson 8
roger daly 8
Bendybulls 7
broadybulls87 7
Ferocious Aardvark 7
FevGrinder 7
Jimmy 4 Bradford 7
Pumpetypump 7
SLPTom 7
BiltonRobin 6
Bullnorthern 6
glow 6
vbfg 6
daveyz999 5
RickyF1 5
Smack him Jimmy 5
Broad Ings Warrior 4
charlie caroli 4
Bent & Bongser 3
bobsmyuncle 3
bowlingboy 3
childofnorthern 3
Tricky set of results this week - so well done to Bullmania, the ONLY person to correctly predict all 6 results, earning double points.
Only three people went for Sheffield to beat the Frenchies - including Roger Daly who almost got the margin right as well. Does he know something we don't
Just three people got the crowd within 100, the nearest being Steel City Bull who was a mere 31 out. Almost everyone was on the low side - oh what a faithless lot we all are ...
I think the games are going to be close this season and we aren't going to see many people predicting everything correctly!
