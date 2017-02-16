|
I believe it's being increased to 50% next season.Iv'e read it somewhere but can't remember where.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:52 pm
50 % !?
There has to be a point at which this becomes unaffordable - when the 50% you gain from your away ticket sales is no longer in balance with the 50% you lose from away supporter revenue when you're at home.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:05 pm
Why would it ever be unaffordable particularly if you take out the variable of ticket pricing and even then I'm not so sure but if we take 2,000 to Widnes at £20 per ticket and they bring 2,000 to ours aren't we just as well off (25/75) £10,000/£30,000 or (50/50) £20,000/£20,000 and vice versa over the season both clubs will get £40,000.
If we take 2,000 and they bring 1,000 then the figures change (us first at 25/75) £10,000/£30,000 and £15,000/5,000 or (50/50) £20,000/£20,000 and £10,000/£10,000.
Warrington would get £25,000 or £30,000 whilst Widnes would get £35,000 or £30,000 aren't they effectively being rewarded by our away support therefore every away supporter is a bonus rather than revenue lost......I think I may have confused myself but in short if one away supporter turns up it's either a fiver or a tenner in the pot
Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:03 pm
Rico, after reading my head is spinning
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:15 pm
I know FB ha ha as I was typing it I thought what he hell am I going on about!!!!
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:36 am
Saddened! wrote:
Could this perhaps be a selfish and ultimately unrewarding thing to do? Warrington are a wealthy club and do not need this additional funding given their corporate setup and financial strength. Would a club like Wakefield, Cas, Leigh, Catalans, Huddersfield, Salford, Widnes etc not benefit more from the additional money?
I can see the sense it a little, as it encourages clubs to care about selling tickets for away games as well as home games, but it's another move from the RFL that just spins the viscious circle that little bit faster. The financially better off clubs, who are more successful and have bigger support bases benefit from this and the smaller clubs with less money and fewer supporters are punished.
IMO the smaller clubs are the reason for the growing gulf between SL and the NRL. I think the clubs who can be bigger and earn more and more should be allowed to do so. I know there will be more 60-12 games in Super League but Graham, the Burgess boys and more decent Southern Hemisphere players could remain or be enticed to play here with a higher salary cap and then players who are getting in some of the top 6 sides now would be fed down the league into the bottom 6 sides because the stars would be in the league and really the competition as a whole would be better all round.
The smaller turnover clubs could ask for double the amount of money for transfers. There needs also to be a turn from players playing throughout contracts and running them down and going to new clubs for free. Clubs should be selling their players a year before their contract runs out so they can earn money on their products. The more money the top sides have the more money the sport has as is shown in a multitude of world sports, the money does feed down.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---