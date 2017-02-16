shinymcshine wrote: 50 % !?



There has to be a point at which this becomes unaffordable - when the 50% you gain from your away ticket sales is no longer in balance with the 50% you lose from away supporter revenue when you're at home.

Why would it ever be unaffordable particularly if you take out the variable of ticket pricing and even then I'm not so sure but if we take 2,000 to Widnes at £20 per ticket and they bring 2,000 to ours aren't we just as well off (25/75) £10,000/£30,000 or (50/50) £20,000/£20,000 and vice versa over the season both clubs will get £40,000.If we take 2,000 and they bring 1,000 then the figures change (us first at 25/75) £10,000/£30,000 and £15,000/5,000 or (50/50) £20,000/£20,000 and £10,000/£10,000.Warrington would get £25,000 or £30,000 whilst Widnes would get £35,000 or £30,000 aren't they effectively being rewarded by our away support therefore every away supporter is a bonus rather than revenue lost......I think I may have confused myself but in short if one away supporter turns up it's either a fiver or a tenner in the pot