Could this perhaps be a selfish and ultimately unrewarding thing to do? Warrington are a wealthy club and do not need this additional funding given their corporate setup and financial strength. Would a club like Wakefield, Cas, Leigh, Catalans, Huddersfield, Salford, Widnes etc not benefit more from the additional money?



I can see the sense it a little, as it encourages clubs to care about selling tickets for away games as well as home games, but it's another move from the RFL that just spins the viscious circle that little bit faster. The financially better off clubs, who are more successful and have bigger support bases benefit from this and the smaller clubs with less money and fewer supporters are punished.