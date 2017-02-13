WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away Fans

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:50 pm
Boss Hog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 178
Prior to the start of the season there has been a change in the proportion of the money that a club is allocated, for selling tickets to its fans for away matches.

Previously clubs were remunerated with 10% of their ticket sales, but now this has been increased significantly, to 25%.

Clubs that have large away support will obviously benefit from this change.

I will make every effort to buy my ticket for away games from Wire, in the future, rather than paying at the gate on match days.

Re: Away Fans

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:08 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10011
Boss Hog wrote:
Prior to the start of the season there has been a change in the proportion of the money that a club is allocated, for selling tickets to its fans for away matches.

Previously clubs were remunerated with 10% of their ticket sales, but now this has been increased significantly, to 25%.

Clubs that have large away support will obviously benefit from this change.

I will make every effort to buy my ticket for away games from Wire, in the future, rather than paying at the gate on match days.



if thats right, that is a good thing, teams that have a good following should be rewarded, especially when some clubs put little effort into getting home fans to attend and their owners rub their hands when well backed clubs turn up

Re: Away Fans

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:45 pm
Fatbelly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5174
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
This is excellent news. i will be buying my away tickets in advance from the Club
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: Away Fans

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:32 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 408
Hopefully this will encourage other clubs to push away tickets also

I think just knowing that 25% of the money goes to your own club would add a few extra ppl travelling to away games and it should incentivise the clubs to promote them more by doing ticket n coach deals the increase gives the clubs a little play with pricing too.

Re: Away Fans

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:05 pm
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27568
Location: Warrington
Could this perhaps be a selfish and ultimately unrewarding thing to do? Warrington are a wealthy club and do not need this additional funding given their corporate setup and financial strength. Would a club like Wakefield, Cas, Leigh, Catalans, Huddersfield, Salford, Widnes etc not benefit more from the additional money?

I can see the sense it a little, as it encourages clubs to care about selling tickets for away games as well as home games, but it's another move from the RFL that just spins the viscious circle that little bit faster. The financially better off clubs, who are more successful and have bigger support bases benefit from this and the smaller clubs with less money and fewer supporters are punished.

Re: Away Fans

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:59 pm
Fatbelly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5174
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
Saddened! wrote:
Could this perhaps be a selfish and ultimately unrewarding thing to do? Warrington are a wealthy club and do not need this additional funding given their corporate setup and financial strength. Would a club like Wakefield, Cas, Leigh, Catalans, Huddersfield, Salford, Widnes etc not benefit more from the additional money?

I can see the sense it a little, as it encourages clubs to care about selling tickets for away games as well as home games, but it's another move from the RFL that just spins the viscious circle that little bit faster. The financially better off clubs, who are more successful and have bigger support bases benefit from this and the smaller clubs with less money and fewer supporters are punished.


I too thought this and take your point. That said why shouldn't clubs who have a large following be rewarded. Also perhaps the extra money to the away club could encourage fans of "smaller" clubs to go to more away games knowing that their club will get a bigger share if the gate.
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: Away Fans

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:13 pm
Smiffy27
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 518
I think this gives encouragement/incentive to those clubs who put in the effort.

Users browsing this forum: BornagainLeyther, Fatbelly, Google Adsense [Bot], Johnkendal, Rugby, Wrath and 100 guests

