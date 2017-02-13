number 6

Boss Hog wrote: Prior to the start of the season there has been a change in the proportion of the money that a club is allocated, for selling tickets to its fans for away matches.



Previously clubs were remunerated with 10% of their ticket sales, but now this has been increased significantly, to 25%.



Clubs that have large away support will obviously benefit from this change.



I will make every effort to buy my ticket for away games from Wire, in the future, rather than paying at the gate on match days.





if thats right, that is a good thing, teams that have a good following should be rewarded, especially when some clubs put little effort into getting home fans to attend and their owners rub their hands when well backed clubs turn up

This is excellent news. i will be buying my away tickets in advance from the Club



Hopefully this will encourage other clubs to push away tickets also



I think just knowing that 25% of the money goes to your own club would add a few extra ppl travelling to away games and it should incentivise the clubs to promote them more by doing ticket n coach deals the increase gives the clubs a little play with pricing too. Saddened!

Could this perhaps be a selfish and ultimately unrewarding thing to do? Warrington are a wealthy club and do not need this additional funding given their corporate setup and financial strength. Would a club like Wakefield, Cas, Leigh, Catalans, Huddersfield, Salford, Widnes etc not benefit more from the additional money?



I can see the sense it a little, as it encourages clubs to care about selling tickets for away games as well as home games, but it's another move from the RFL that just spins the viscious circle that little bit faster. The financially better off clubs, who are more successful and have bigger support bases benefit from this and the smaller clubs with less money and fewer supporters are punished. Fatbelly

Saddened! wrote: Could this perhaps be a selfish and ultimately unrewarding thing to do? Warrington are a wealthy club and do not need this additional funding given their corporate setup and financial strength. Would a club like Wakefield, Cas, Leigh, Catalans, Huddersfield, Salford, Widnes etc not benefit more from the additional money?



I can see the sense it a little, as it encourages clubs to care about selling tickets for away games as well as home games, but it's another move from the RFL that just spins the viscious circle that little bit faster. The financially better off clubs, who are more successful and have bigger support bases benefit from this and the smaller clubs with less money and fewer supporters are punished.



I too thought this and take your point. That said why shouldn't clubs who have a large following be rewarded. Also perhaps the extra money to the away club could encourage fans of "smaller" clubs to go to more away games knowing that their club will get a bigger share if the gate.

