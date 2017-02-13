Prior to the start of the season there has been a change in the proportion of the money that a club is allocated, for selling tickets to its fans for away matches.



Previously clubs were remunerated with 10% of their ticket sales, but now this has been increased significantly, to 25%.



Clubs that have large away support will obviously benefit from this change.



I will make every effort to buy my ticket for away games from Wire, in the future, rather than paying at the gate on match days.