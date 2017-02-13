Prior to the start of the season there has been a change in the proportion of the money that a club is allocated, for selling tickets to its fans for away matches.
Previously clubs were remunerated with 10% of their ticket sales, but now this has been increased significantly, to 25%.
Clubs that have large away support will obviously benefit from this change.
I will make every effort to buy my ticket for away games from Wire, in the future, rather than paying at the gate on match days.
Previously clubs were remunerated with 10% of their ticket sales, but now this has been increased significantly, to 25%.
Clubs that have large away support will obviously benefit from this change.
I will make every effort to buy my ticket for away games from Wire, in the future, rather than paying at the gate on match days.