I thought Macani finished his try brilliantly yesterday. He was also eager to help out when he could with taking the ball up. On the minus side he was caught out defensively a few times but that may have been down to those inside him. Out right side defence is a bit of a worry. Also the play where he went in at first receiver presumably as a dummy runner and got in the way leading to a knock on was awful. It was a brainless play when we were under the cosh in the second half. Given the competition for his wing slot (Ryan has his sewn up IMO) then he could well be dropped soon. When fit Caro is better, if Ormsby comes in then he’s better too. I’d even give Campbell a shot there, even though I think he’s better at fullback.