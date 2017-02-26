|
Nothus wrote:
I suspect he's getting picked over Campbell because of his ball skills. I'm not sure Campbell would be quite as effective coming into the line as an extra pivot, Thomas was great today and set up at least one try (with another disallowed).
However he still makes dumb mistakes at times. Twice his passes from dummy half were so diabolical that the receiver had no chance of catching the ball and we turned over possession as a result.
I also noticed that Lee Smith was called out as having the number 1 shirt, so maybe his time there is limited?
Looks that way but at least with Campbell he is safe. And previous to the Bulls was the most effective fullback in this league (bar Hardaker) going forward too. Maybe not a pivot but I'd sooner have a safe fullback that one that blows hot and cold.
Yes Smith has number 1. But I'd put him in the centres instead of Mendeika to strengthen that right side.
BULLSBOY2011:
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:28 pm
Yeah I'd be much happier with Smith/Caro than Mendeika/Macani.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:34 pm
Campbell was bullet proof in first two games..
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:42 pm
A few weeks ago you wouldn't have imagined we'd be having a debate about which of three very capable full backs we should be playing!
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:47 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
Campbell was bullet proof in first two games..
All said and done they were friendlies.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:27 am
I thought we saw some of the best and some of the worst of Thomas yesterday. On the whole, he played quite well. But he did make a couple of really stupid mistakes (a couple of his interchanges with Macani were shocking) and his attempted tackle for Toulouse's first try was quite rubbish. In general, he's on reasonable form though and I think it would be harsh to drop him unless it's for some proven quality, which I'm afraid if he's fit, Lee Smith is exactly that for me.
That being said, I'd be tempted to drop Mendeika or Macani for Smith before I dropped Thomas. Their defence has me in tatters every time someone goes down their side.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:53 am
If the rumours are right macani will be sitting out soon enough with a new winger coming in...
As well as Caro been fit,
Mendeika should all things been right give way to Smith.
Campbell / Phoenix at fb
Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:51 am
Thomas's attacking play was quality yesterday. His passing was superb and he linked superbly with Leon. But i do feel nervous when a kick goes up and some of his positioning play. As Hamster said, his tackle for their first try was pretty poor. But to be fair, he didn't let his head drop. I'd put Smith in at centre for Mendieka to tighten up that right hand side. Macani has offered enough so far in terms of the yardage he makes when going forward, and got a couple of tries.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:00 am
Bull Mania wrote:
Macani has offered enough so far in terms of the yardage he makes when going forward, and got a couple of tries.
I'm not so sure he has. He does a lot of the sideways running we used to get from Sheriffe and Kear, but not a lot of of actually breaking through the line that the tactic is aimed to get. I remain far from convinced by him, and his tendency to drift out of position in defence could have cost us the game yesterday. I get all the stuff about firmer pitches and that, but I just haven't seen enough out of him that makes me think he's got the ability required.
I hope Caro is back soon, and if not, I'm starting to come round to the idea of Ormsby on loan.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:02 am
as someone said yesterday, who would have thought 6 weeks ago we would be arguing about who gets dropped for who or who to play where,
also seeing a Bulls performance where the team actually look like they want to be on the field, what a time to be alive!
