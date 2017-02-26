Bull Mania wrote: Macani has offered enough so far in terms of the yardage he makes when going forward, and got a couple of tries.

I'm not so sure he has. He does a lot of the sideways running we used to get from Sheriffe and Kear, but not a lot of of actually breaking through the line that the tactic is aimed to get. I remain far from convinced by him, and his tendency to drift out of position in defence could have cost us the game yesterday. I get all the stuff about firmer pitches and that, but I just haven't seen enough out of him that makes me think he's got the ability required.I hope Caro is back soon, and if not, I'm starting to come round to the idea of Ormsby on loan.