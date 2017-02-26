I thought we saw some of the best and some of the worst of Thomas yesterday. On the whole, he played quite well. But he did make a couple of really stupid mistakes (a couple of his interchanges with Macani were shocking) and his attempted tackle for Toulouse's first try was quite rubbish. In general, he's on reasonable form though and I think it would be harsh to drop him unless it's for some proven quality, which I'm afraid if he's fit, Lee Smith is exactly that for me.



That being said, I'd be tempted to drop Mendeika or Macani for Smith before I dropped Thomas. Their defence has me in tatters every time someone goes down their side.