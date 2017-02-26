Nothus wrote: I suspect he's getting picked over Campbell because of his ball skills. I'm not sure Campbell would be quite as effective coming into the line as an extra pivot, Thomas was great today and set up at least one try (with another disallowed).

However he still makes dumb mistakes at times. Twice his passes from dummy half were so diabolical that the receiver had no chance of catching the ball and we turned over possession as a result.



I also noticed that Lee Smith was called out as having the number 1 shirt, so maybe his time there is limited?

Looks that way but at least with Campbell he is safe. And previous to the Bulls was the most effective fullback in this league (bar Hardaker) going forward too. Maybe not a pivot but I'd sooner have a safe fullback that one that blows hot and cold.Yes Smith has number 1. But I'd put him in the centres instead of Mendeika to strengthen that right side.