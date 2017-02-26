WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:03 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Nothus wrote:
I suspect he's getting picked over Campbell because of his ball skills. I'm not sure Campbell would be quite as effective coming into the line as an extra pivot, Thomas was great today and set up at least one try (with another disallowed).
However he still makes dumb mistakes at times. Twice his passes from dummy half were so diabolical that the receiver had no chance of catching the ball and we turned over possession as a result.

I also noticed that Lee Smith was called out as having the number 1 shirt, so maybe his time there is limited?


Looks that way but at least with Campbell he is safe. And previous to the Bulls was the most effective fullback in this league (bar Hardaker) going forward too. Maybe not a pivot but I'd sooner have a safe fullback that one that blows hot and cold.

Yes Smith has number 1. But I'd put him in the centres instead of Mendeika to strengthen that right side.
Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:28 pm
Nothus User avatar
Yeah I'd be much happier with Smith/Caro than Mendeika/Macani.

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:34 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Campbell was bullet proof in first two games..

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:42 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
A few weeks ago you wouldn't have imagined we'd be having a debate about which of three very capable full backs we should be playing!

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:47 pm
redeverready User avatar
bowlingboy wrote:
Campbell was bullet proof in first two games..

All said and done they were friendlies.
