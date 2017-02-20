|
|
Let's hope he can keep that up
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:37 am
|
|
I'm sure it's been said before but he is a confidence player, and that will improve as the grounds get harder.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:52 am
|
|
Beattie was saying post match how good Thomas is when he runs the ball back. No doubt about that. I think maybe we need to alternate him and Campbell so its horses for courses.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:58 pm
|
|
He is definitely the Nathan Graham of this generation..for love$ sake don't play him at fullback again..
Every team we play will bomb him to death for the rest of the year.
Just remember Wembley 96!
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:34 pm
|
|
bowlingboy wrote:
He is definitely the Nathan Graham of this generation..for love$ sake don't play him at fullback again..
Every team we play will bomb him to death for the rest of the year.
Just remember Wembley 96!
He dropped.. what.. one kick today...
Give the kid a break...
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:54 pm
|
|
bowlingboy wrote:
He is definitely the Nathan Graham of this generation..for love$ sake don't play him at fullback again..
Every team we play will bomb him to death for the rest of the year.
Just remember Wembley 96!
Oscar was outstanding today, in fiendish conditions, so you owe him an apology. As you do to Nathan Graham, who was let down by his team-mates leaving him totally exposed as the whole team began to panic.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:08 pm
|
|
In attack his handling is good and I think he will be understudy to leon for next year.
However he is a long way off been a safe established full back.
As my previous post says he will get kicked to death for rest of year.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:21 pm
|
|
He's been great as an attacking player and his goalkicking has been good too. I'm not totally convinced about him defensively but overall he's deserved to keep his place.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:45 pm
|
|
He made one mistake today. And I want Campbell to play FB! But Thomas deserves his spot. Solid game today and his goal kicking was good excluding the dreadful penalty kick before half time!
As someone mentioned before Graham was exposed and his team-mates did nothing to help. Our wingers now a days go back and support the fullback all the time.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
c}