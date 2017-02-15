The thing is is dont know if anyone picked up on it, before the season started Gledhill did an interview on BCB with Chalmers. In that interview he was talking about everyone involved at the club and fans mucking in together. He said whether that be Geoff coaching, Oscar at fullback or etc etc. To specifically name Thomas at fullback before a ball had been kicked said a lot for me. I wouldn't be surprised if he was one of the top earners signed up thus making it untenable not to play him. Not that i'm saying he isnt good enough, but in a fight we need people who know the league inside out and Campbell should be at full back