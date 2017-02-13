|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2077
Location: No longer Bradford
|
iseeyoujerryjerry wrote:
To be fair that was Mathers
Yeah I thought that was Mathers too.
I don't remember specific games or incidents with Thomas. But I do remember being sat or stood at those games and thinking less than nice things about what he'd done and not having the excuse of poor weather. I tend to remember the emotion of being irritated more than the specifics of what caused it. I know I said "God he's sh....." on a few occasions though.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:25 pm
Posts: 10
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Yeah I thought that was Mathers too.
I don't remember specific games or incidents with Thomas. But I do remember being sat or stood at those games and thinking less than nice things about what he'd done and not having the excuse of poor weather. I tend to remember the emotion of being irritated more than the specifics of what caused it. I know I said "God he's sh....." on a few occasions though.
I'm 99% sure it was Mathers because he stood there and watched the ball bounce to let Keegan Hirst score under the sticks. If ever there was an example of signing a player who didn't give a flying one then he was it for me.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:38 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27604Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
I;m not saying he's sh*t. he's a young lad and you can see there is potentail and not a little ability. Just at the moment maybe he would be better out of the firing line, he seems to be panicking and when you make a few howlers it can mess with your head. The up and under he dropped being a case in point, it wasn't that great a kick, but he was under no pressure at all, he jst got his position all wrong, and basically you could see his confidence draining and knew he was going to foul it up. Which he did.
I think he could be a decent player, but Campbell should be ahead of him right now.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:52 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26075
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Agreed FA.
As for Batley away it definitely was Mathers at fullback that let the ball bounce.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2028
Location: Bradford
|
Mathers, it was a bit of a shame. You could see his mind was willing but he just wasn't effective anymore. He knew where he needed to be but it was like his boots were filled with lead weights. I felt sorry for him more often than not.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:16 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2077
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Highlander wrote:
Mathers, it was a bit of a shame. You could see his mind was willing but he just wasn't effective anymore. He knew where he needed to be but it was like his boots were filled with lead weights. I felt sorry for him more often than not.
I think the memory of that Batley try is what stops me feeling sorry for him. He wasn't far away from me and I remember people all around shouting at him wondering why the hell he just stood and watched the ball bounce when he could have got to it with a bit of effort.
It's starting to frustrate me more now. All we wanted last season was more effort from players who were clearly better than they were putting in. Now we're getting all the effort in the world, but from lads that just aren't quite at that level yet. Is it too much to ask for BOTH?
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 467
|
iseeyoujerryjerry wrote:
To be fair that was Mathers
No he came on at HB and was pump
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 467
|
garbage for other reasons than dropping the ball.
As someone else said earlier in the thread he isn't an RL player naturally and it shows a bit.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26075
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
bowlingboy wrote:
garbage for other reasons than dropping the ball.
As someone else said earlier in the thread he isn't an RL player naturally and it shows a bit.
You can learn given the chance. For now though I'd put Campbell there as anyone watching yesterday's game will be targeting Thomas with lots of kicks.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, BeechwoodBull, billypop, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, colly226, Ferocious Aardvark, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, kapow, king benny, LeythIg, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, sandy, Sensei-Bull, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, The Chronicler of Chiswic, thepimp007, vbfg, zapperbull and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|