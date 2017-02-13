Highlander wrote: Mathers, it was a bit of a shame. You could see his mind was willing but he just wasn't effective anymore. He knew where he needed to be but it was like his boots were filled with lead weights. I felt sorry for him more often than not.

I think the memory of that Batley try is what stops me feeling sorry for him. He wasn't far away from me and I remember people all around shouting at him wondering why the hell he just stood and watched the ball bounce when he could have got to it with a bit of effort.It's starting to frustrate me more now. All we wanted last season was more effort from players who were clearly better than they were putting in. Now we're getting all the effort in the world, but from lads that just aren't quite at that level yet. Is it too much to ask for BOTH?