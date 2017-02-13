The question for me is, Is he a full back? He has talent no doubt. O.K. he made a couple of howlers yesterday, but for me its hard to be too critical after yesterdays Siberian weather. I had 2 thick sweaters, a body warmer and big overcoat, hat scarf and gloves, and when I came out of the stand into the wind, you were immediately aware of just how perishing cold it really was. These guys played 80 minutes, wet through and freezing, hardly surprising fingers were unable to get a grip on the ball. That said, I agree that Campbell is probably a more natural full back.