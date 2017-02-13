WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

 
Post a reply

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:04 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26067
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Campbell for me. He's more experienced and has proven pedigree at this level.

Unless there's a fitness issue he gets in the side in front of Thomas every time IMO.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:06 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4448
One would like to think so regards Lee Smith.

As Bullsear said, Campbell for me.

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:14 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 464
I was well impressed with Campbell I can't see why he never played last year..
Let alone now.

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:32 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9017
Location: bradford
bowlingboy wrote:
In which case you think Lee Smith should be a target?

How many fullbacks do we need? We have Thomas, Campbell and the new bloke Phoenix whose described as primarily a FB. Suspect smith would still expect a substantial wage and that money would be better spent on forwards

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:39 pm
BeechwoodBull Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 270
The question for me is, Is he a full back? He has talent no doubt. O.K. he made a couple of howlers yesterday, but for me its hard to be too critical after yesterdays Siberian weather. I had 2 thick sweaters, a body warmer and big overcoat, hat scarf and gloves, and when I came out of the stand into the wind, you were immediately aware of just how perishing cold it really was. These guys played 80 minutes, wet through and freezing, hardly surprising fingers were unable to get a grip on the ball. That said, I agree that Campbell is probably a more natural full back.

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:07 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26067
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
It was a terrible day to be a fullback and even the best would’ve had difficulties. The Hornets kicking game improved as the game went on and Thomas ended up having a mare. Even making allowances for the weather and pitch I would still have gone with Campbell if he’s fit.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Oscar Thomas yey or Nah?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:08 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2071
Location: No longer Bradford
If yesterday had been Thomas' only bad game, you'd forgive it and put it down to the weather. However I remember the games last year too when he was still very poor and it wasn't nearly as cold or wet as it was yesterday.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bendybulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bullocks, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, colly226, Cookie, daveyz999, dboy, dr_noangel, Drust, feebleweasel, FevGrinder, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, HiramC, kapow, le penguin, Mobull, Nelson, Paddyfc, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, Stul, tigertot, vbfg, zapperbull and 325 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,7551,89475,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  