Campbell for me. He's more experienced and has proven pedigree at this level.
Unless there's a fitness issue he gets in the side in front of Thomas every time IMO.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:06 pm
One would like to think so regards Lee Smith.
As Bullsear said, Campbell for me.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:14 pm
I was well impressed with Campbell I can't see why he never played last year..
Let alone now.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:32 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
In which case you think Lee Smith should be a target?
How many fullbacks do we need? We have Thomas, Campbell and the new bloke Phoenix whose described as primarily a FB. Suspect smith would still expect a substantial wage and that money would be better spent on forwards
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:39 pm
The question for me is, Is he a full back? He has talent no doubt. O.K. he made a couple of howlers yesterday, but for me its hard to be too critical after yesterdays Siberian weather. I had 2 thick sweaters, a body warmer and big overcoat, hat scarf and gloves, and when I came out of the stand into the wind, you were immediately aware of just how perishing cold it really was. These guys played 80 minutes, wet through and freezing, hardly surprising fingers were unable to get a grip on the ball. That said, I agree that Campbell is probably a more natural full back.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:07 pm
It was a terrible day to be a fullback and even the best would’ve had difficulties. The Hornets kicking game improved as the game went on and Thomas ended up having a mare. Even making allowances for the weather and pitch I would still have gone with Campbell if he’s fit.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:08 pm
If yesterday had been Thomas' only bad game, you'd forgive it and put it down to the weather. However I remember the games last year too when he was still very poor and it wasn't nearly as cold or wet as it was yesterday.
