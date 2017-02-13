Way too predictable for me. Doesn't offer enough to make up for the errors he comes up with. He may be fine on a nice wide open firm pitch where he's got plenty of space from a decent pack of forwards and quality halves creating it for him. But I think it takes too many factors to be in his favour before you see enough ability to justify his place. Should only be in the team if we're desperate. Which we were last year for a 7 and we are now to an extent. I'd still have Campbell in ahead of him based on friendlies though.