I hate to be too critical of the lad as he has some very good spells,

However every time I have seen him play last year and this he comes up with some howling errors..

why have they dropped Johnny Campbell? imho against hudds and Keighley he was solid as a rock.

Not full of attacking flare but the surfaces and conditions haven't allowed that anyway and he is getting back into the groove after snapping his leg in half.



This isn't a targeted attack on Thomas as I think under Toovey he will gain confidence and improve.